One person died while 15 others were injured-eight of them seriously when a Harare-bound Munhenzva cross-border bus they were travelling in burst its tyre and landed on its roof near the Matshiloni area along the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway on Thursday afternoon.

The bus was carrying 29 Zimbabweans returning from South Africa.

The injured have since been taken to the Beitbridge District Hospital for medical attention, while one of the deceased crew members was taken to a mortuary at the same hospital.

An explanation of what happened with the Munhenzva bus accident! pic.twitter.com/ufR9kfZ8qF — Fame Factory Zimbabwe (@FameZimbabwe) December 23, 2021

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said further investigations into the accident were underway.

“The accident occurred around 2pm on Thursday when the bus burst one of its tyres and landed on its roof. As a result, 15 people were injured, eight of them seriously, while seven incurred minor injuries.

“We want to urge bus operators to always observe curfew hours to ensure the safety of their passengers considering that we are recording a surge in armed robberies beyond curfew hours,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

herald