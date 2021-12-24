A Masvingo, couple who are Deaf & are vendors are spending the Christmas holiday in remand prison after they were remanded to Tuesday as there was no sign language interpreter to assist them during their initial court appearance on Friday.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) who are representing the couple confirmed the development.

The couple Sarah Ndandadzi & Richard Mugove are answering to charges of assaulting or resisting a peace officer after they were arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting police officers in plain clothes who were grabbing their wares & assaulting them.

There was communication breakdown between police officers Ndandadzi & Mugove, who are Deaf, did not understand the attack on them by police officers & neither did they realise that they were under arrest.

Today, our lawyer Collen Maboke raised complaints against police and told Magistrate Grace Tupiri that the arrest of his clients was unlawful as they were not informed of the reasons of arrest & that they were severely assaulted upon arrest.

Magistrate Tupiri ordered that the couple be hospitalised & treated for the injuries which they sustained.

The couple returns to court on

Tuesday where Maboke will apply for their release from custody on bail.

