Friday The 13th Wedza Police Killer Skips Zim Border To Mozambique

ZIMBABWE Police are still on the hunt for murder suspect Jaison Muvhevhi who allegedly shot and killed three people in Wedza on Friday, he is still on the run.

Police national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi dismissed false messages circulating on social media that Muvhevhi was arrested.

He said they have recovered an FN rifle allegedly used in the murder in a Toyota Allion vehicle dumped by Muvhevhi in Chipinge.

Social media was awash with news that Muvhevhi was caught last night trying to cross to the Mozambican side.

Muvhevhi is alleged to have killed a church leader at an apostolic sect shrine in Wedza on Friday before shooting a police officer who was trying to arrest him and another individual identified as a barman at Mukamba business center.

Muvhevhi is armed and dangerous

He dumped his vehicle in the Chiduku area of Rusape, together with the FN rifle and is now armed with a service pistol which he also took from the police officer he injured while resisting arrest, in addition to his personal pistol.

He is believed to have crossed into Mozambique.