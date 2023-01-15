A Bindura Gold Dealer Remigio Mandaza recently assaulted his now ex wife after the latter confronted him about cheating.

Solonica kambarenga who is the second wife says Mandaza has always been abusive and on the day she was beaten, Mandaza had tried to call her but she did not hear the phone ring which angered Mandaza.

Mandaza drove to Solonica’s residence around 11 pm and broke down the bedroom door where she was hiding and beat her up.

The matter was taken to the police the next day and a court hearing was done on the 28th of December. Solonica says she was still injured hence she could not attend court. Mandaza is boasting that he is powerful in Bindura and cannot be arrested. She is now living fear for her life.

