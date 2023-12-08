The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) says efforts by the ZANU PF regime to declare ‘gold baron’ Pedzai “Scott” Sakupwanya winner of the Mabvuku-Tafara seat will be resisted.

Speaking during a press conference, CCC spokesperson Promise Mkwananzi said it is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle, than it is for Sakupwanya to win the seat.

“It is easier for the sun to rise in the west and set in the east, than for Mr Scott to win in Mabvuku,” he said.

His comments comes after Sakupwanya won in Mabvuku-Tafara parliamentary seat uncontested after Justice Never Katiyo on Thursday withdrew an order he earlier issued barring 8 recalled CCC MPs from running in Saturday’s by-elections.

A new order adds Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi to ban list.

As reported by ZimLive Justice Katiyo made the correction on the basis that Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi is cited as a respondent in Sengezo Tshabangu’s founding affidavit, although lawyers excluded him as a respondent in the draft order.

Tshabangu said his recall was an error.

