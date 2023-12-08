ZANU PF’s Pedzisayi Scott Sakupwanya has won in Mabvuku-Tafara parliamentary seat uncontested after Justice Never Katiyo on Thursday withdrew an order he earlier issued barring 8 recalled CCC MPs from running in Saturday’s by-elections.

A new order adds Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi to ban list.

As reported by ZimLive Justice Katiyo made the correction on the basis that Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi is cited as a respondent in Sengezo Tshabangu’s founding affidavit, although lawyers excluded him as a respondent in the draft order.

Though, Tshabangu said his recall was an error.