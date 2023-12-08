Pedzisai Scott Sakupwanya of ZANU PF has been confirmed as the duly elected Mabvuku-Tafara Member of Parliament by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

Tomrorow there will be by-elections in a number of constituencies following the recalling of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) parliamentarians by self styled party Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Commenting on the matter, Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Nick Mangwana congratulated him for winning the needless polls.

“Certainly we would have preferred anything called elections to be behind us so we focus on developing the country and fulfilling the mandate given to President ED by the Zimbabwean people.

“But the law is the law. If the law says we should have by-elections after recalls, then that has to be. If the law says certain people should not be on the ballot, they have to be removed from the ballot.

“Some of the dramatics happening now is meant to hog attention but the law is the law and dramatics is dramatics,” he says.

