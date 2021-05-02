Norton independent Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa has sentimentally bemoaned lack of literature on the late former President Robert Mugabe saying many would have tapped into his great wisdom.

Mliswa believes a collection of books on Mugabe, a great icon, leader who was a moving library full of wisdom would have been of great value to the current and future generations.

Meanwhile, the Norton legislator also places blame on the man himself, he says Mugabe should have retired early and participated in public lectures where his knowledge and great wisdom would have been shared.

“It’s a great shame the late RGM didn’t retire early and participate in public lectures where his wisdom could’ve been shared.

“It’s painful we do not have literature to relate the true story of this great icon,” he says.

As a consolation, Mliswa believes a library in honour of RGM, Joshua Nkomo, Tongogora, Mangena, would be great for the nation.

He says while leaders like Nelson Mandela; left very interesting reads in their honour, sadly Mugabe, as great as he was didn’t.

“I was just pondering on the thought of such a collection on Mugabe. Of how popular they would be and of how much they’d contribute to the recollections of him and the country,” says Mliswa.

Meanwhile, Mugabe was well read, educated, a great public speaker whose nuggets of wisdom was an envy for many including his critics.

