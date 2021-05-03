The National Association of Freelance Journalists (NAFJ) has urged the government of Zimbabwe to expedite the digitalization project and opening up of the airwaves through licensing of community radios.

In her speech to mark the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) NAFJ Board Chairperson, Lynette Manzini said the liberalisation of the media environment will definitely improve the quality of content as well as giving freelance journalists adequate platforms to publish their work.

She saluted the bravery and patriotism freelance journalists have continued to display by providing valuable news, saying that of particular note is provision of news on the Covid-19 pandemic regardless of numerous challenges inclusive of abuse, threats, lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), poor remuneration, lack of insurance, and limited resources.

The 2021 World Press Freedom Day theme “Information as a Public Good” gives emphasis to the democratic importance of journalism in ensuring the society is well-informed.

Read the full statement:

The National Association of Freelance Journalists (NAFJ) joins the rest of the world in saluting the invaluable role being played by journalists around the world.

The 2021 World Press Freedom Day theme “Information as a Public Good” gives emphasis to the democratic importance of journalism in ensuring the society is well-informed. It is therefore important that members of the media operate in a conducive environment that allows undisturbed, flow of information.

NAFJ acknowledges the bravery and patriotism freelance journalists continue to display by providing valuable news. Of particular note is provision of news on the Covid-19 pandemic regardless of numerous challenges inclusive of abuse, threats, lack of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), poor remuneration, lack of insurance, and limited resources.

The above mentioned challenges have been further exacerbated by the outbreak of Coronavirus resulting in a devastating impact on the media industry with freelance journalists being the hardest-hit.

This has seen the emergence of challenges to press freedom as reporting restrictions and abuse of freelance journalists become rampant. Nonetheless, a free press definitely provides the public with reliable and quality information which is substantial in debunking fake news during the pandemic.

As we celebrate this special day, we want to urge the government of Zimbabwe to expedite the digitalization project and opening up of airwaves through licensing of community radios. This will definitely improve the quality of content as well as giving freelance journalists adequate platforms to publish their work.

It is a fact that the media industry is currently dominated by freelance journalists following massive retrenchment of reporters and closure of some media houses owing to economic challenges. Therefore, ensuring freelance journalists can do their work without fear or favor is paramount.

NAFJ would like to take this opportunity to appeal to the government to protect freelance journalists from abuse and harassment so that the public can be informed adequately. It is deeply concerning to see freelance journalists being sidelined and not even being cushioned by the government, despite selfless dedication they have shown especially in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic as frontline workers.

A free press is the marrow of development.

ENDS//

Lynette Manzini

Chair: NAFJ