The ruling party, ZANU-PF has commended President Emmerson Mnangagwa for being apolitical in making national appointments.

This follows the appointment of Movement for Democratic Change-T MP Priscilla Misihairambwi Mushonga as Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Sweden.

“The 2nd Republic does not consider the color of your political jacket but capabilities, qualities & patriotism of the individual in serving the Republic, its Peoples & National Interest.

“Congratulations to Pricilla Misihairabwi Mushonga on her appointment as Zim Ambassador to Sweden,” says the party.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa is said to be dining with MDC T leader Douglas Mwonzora.

And some critics believe this is the reason why Mushonga has been honoured.

