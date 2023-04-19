A Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU-PF) Central Committee report says it is a major security risk for people to vote & remain at the polling station until results are announced.

This comes at the time many youths especially from the main opposition party across Zimbabwe are mulling staying near the polling stations after voting, to protect their vote saying Zambia did it.

The main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is on record calling on its members to protect their vote by remaining at polling stations until results are announced.

The opposition has previously failed to deploy polling agents, particularly in some rural constituencies, making it difficult to sustain some of the claims of rigging and ballot stuffing.

Apparently, Zambian youth activist and former African Union (AU) youth simulation forum president, Joseph Kalimbwe recently urged Zimbabwean youths not to vote and leave polling stations, but stay until results have been announced to avoid rigging in the 2023 plebiscite.

He also urged Zimbabwean youths to register vote ahead of the watershed 2023 election.

Kalimbwe said by not leaving polling stations after voting, the youths would be defending their vote against rigging.

He said this while responding to questions and praises from across the Southern and East African regions following Zambia’s elections which saw opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema winning the presidential election against Edgar Lungu.

“Go and register to vote in 2023. Your country – Zimbabwe – is counting on your vote,” said Kalimbwe.

“If you register in your masses, turn up in numbers to vote, and then protect the vote by refusing to leave the polling stations after voting (even if you wait till 3 am) then victory will be secured.”

Zwnews