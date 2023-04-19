“As a former polygamist – I say this is bad advice. You will never know peace. I was a lousy polygamist because I only ever loved one woman. And the other was not really my Mrs but someone I didn’t want to suffer the ignominy of not being married. Biggest mistake ever. Don’t do it.

“When polygamy is great, it’s amazing. In fact, polygamy is all good until it is all bad! I enjoyed 10 years of it. Sweet! Only issue is, in trying to keep the woman I didn’t want – I then nearly lost the one I wanted. So perhaps polygamy isn’t bad – I am.

“I gave allowances for my unique circumstances and also general weaknesses. However, I did enjoy 10 years of it. But I don’t miss the games. When with #1 the #2 will provoke you to spoil it. Vice versa too. It’s an anathema of peace.”