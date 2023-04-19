One of Zimbabwe’s leading telecommunications companies by subscriber base, Econet Wireless says it would be reviewing its tariffs on 20 April 2023.

Econet, which the country’s biggest mobile network operator has notified its customers about the impending tariff adjustment.

A notice published on the company’s social media pages this Wednesday reads:

Dear Customer, This serves to notify you of the planned changes on our Voice, Data, and SMS Tariffs and Bundles Prices effective Thursday, 20 April 2023.

To access Voice and Data bundles, dial *143#

To Access SMS bundles, dial *140#

This comes after the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority approved tariff increases in February and April.

Zwnews