President ED Mnangagwa has called upon the nation to unite against the coronavirus menace which can potentially kill anyone regardless of their status.

Posting on twitter he said,

“#COVID19 is indiscriminate. It doesn’t matter if you’re a CEO, cashier or cabinet minister – we are all potential victims. Zimbabweans, the time for national unity is now. For your families – stay at home, socially distance and stop the spread. We will defeat this.”