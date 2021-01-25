President ED Mnangagwa has called upon the nation to unite against the coronavirus menace which can potentially kill anyone regardless of their status.
Posting on twitter he said,
“#COVID19 is indiscriminate. It doesn’t matter if you’re a CEO, cashier or cabinet minister – we are all potential victims. Zimbabweans, the time for national unity is now. For your families – stay at home, socially distance and stop the spread. We will defeat this.”
#COVID19 is indiscriminate. It doesn’t matter if you’re a CEO, cashier or cabinet minister – we are all potential victims.
Zimbabweans, the time for national unity is now. For your families – stay at home, socially distance and stop the spread.
We will defeat this. 🇿🇼
— President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) January 25, 2021