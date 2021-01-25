Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane the Premier of Mpumalanga says she has noted reports and she apologises profusely to the President for not wearing a face mask at the funeral of late Minister Jackson Mthembu.
She says she should’ve known better. She has signed a statement of guilt at the Vosman Police Station in Emalahleni and accepted the necessary fine.
The Premier says she should have known better as a public figure and more so attending a Covid-19 funeral. She says to further show her remorse she bought a 1000 masks that will be distributed in Emalahleni as part of public education and awareness campaign.
Mtsweni-Tsipane says she has also taken a decision to go into self isolation for a period of 14-days. This comes after the Premier was seen on camera without a mask at the funeral of #JacksonMthembu. The disgraced Premier says she has written to the President expressing regret of the situation.
