An Israeli strike has destroyed the Iranian consulate building in Syria’s capital, Damascus, killing and wounding several people, Syrian authorities say.

Iranian state media say several diplomats have been killed in the strike in the west of the city.

A senior commander in the powerful Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, is among the dead according to state media.

After the strike, the Israeli military said it did not comment on foreign media reports. Masses of rubble and twisted metal are all that’s left of the building in Damascus

The White House has confirmed that President Joe Biden is “aware” of Iranian media reports that its consulate in Syria was hit by an airstrike earlier today.

White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre has told reporters that a team was “looking into it”.

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps says 7 members killed