Reports filtering through suggest that Israel has launched an attack against Iran.

However, Iran says: “There’s been no airstrike in Isfahan or other parts of the country. They only made a failed and humiliating attempt to fly quadcopters, and they were all shot down.”

According to BRICS News below is the timeline of events:

• Explosions reported in Iran.

• United States officials confirm Israel attacked Iran.

• Iran shuts down airspace in several regions following Israel’s attack.

• Iran activates air defense systems.

• Oil prices rise 4% following Israel’s attack on Iran.

• Iranian Airports Authority announces suspension of flights at Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz airports.

• Iranian officials claim all explosions heard in Iran are due to interceptions and no Israeli missiles hit targets on the ground.

• Iran says there was no missile attack.

• US officials confirm Israeli missiles hit Iran.

• Iran reopens airspace.