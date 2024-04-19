Image: Dynamos FC X handle

Dynamos Football Club has clinched the 2024 Independence Cup trophy after edging bitter rivals Highlanders on Thursday.

The game was part of the main 44th Independence celebrations that was held at Murambinda A High School in Murambinda, Manicaland.

The Glamour Boys started with a relatively strong team, while Bosso had a number of fringe players in their first XI.

The game had a pacey start and Dynamos took an early lead in the second minute through Donald Mudadi’s volley.

Highlanders, on the other end, launched a couple of attacks but couldn’t get a quick response.

This continued in the following moments with Dembare managing to thwart the danger.

The Bulawayo giants only came close to goal early in the second when Brian Ndlovu’s effort hit the crossbar in the 47th minute.

Both sides struggled to get add another goal in the game and it ended in favour of Dynamos.

Soccer 24