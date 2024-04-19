The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched probe after, a wholesale shop at Tilco Industry, Chitungwiza was hit by six unknown suspects attacked two security guards who were on duty at the shop before stealing US$ 10 507.00 cash which was in a safe.

Investigations by police revealed that the suspects blasted the safe which was containing the cash using dynamites.

Police in Harare are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred at a company along Seke Road, Hatfield on 14/04/24.

Six unknown suspects who were armed with a pistol attacked a security guard who was on duty.

The law enforcement agency is therefore calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Apparently, the police is on record expressing concern over armed robbery cases, in some instances members of the country’s security forces have been implicated.

Most recently, four members of the Zimbabwe National Army were arrested for armed robbery.

