A Capetown-based Zimbabwean music promoter Ishmael Nkata popularly known as Mandebvu was shot dead last night.

The entrepreneur owned a venue called “The Gardens” in Cape Town where he invited a number of Zimbabwean artists to perform.

Ishmael Nkata temporarily closed The Gardens earlier this year after someone got shot at the venue. He reopened the venue last weekend and had resumed operations before he was shot dead on Friday.

Announcing the reopening of the venue, the popular Zimbabwean promoter was excited to be back in business again. He had promised an exciting experience for all patrons. Ishmael Nkata wrote:

Your summer weekends won’t be the same again! We have exciting outdoor entertainment experience in store for you all

At the time of writing, the motive behind the shooting could not be established. Ishmael Nkata’s untimely death plunged the entertainment fraternity into mourning.

Family and friends took to Ishmael Nkata’s official Facebook page to pay their last respects.