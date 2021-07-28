Presidential Spokesperson George Charamba says it is not in the tradition of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) to make deployments in the knowledge of citizens.

His comments came at the time some countries in the region have made known their military deployments to help fight insurgents in Mozambique.

Meanwhile, without elaborating more, Charamba hinted that Zimbabweans should not expect to have knowledge of how their army is being deployed.

“Don’t expect images of our men and women in fatigue:

“It is not the tradition of ZDF to deploy in the full glare of the media.

“We know well enough what’s never done ahead or during operations. I am just saying zvangu!!!!,” He said.

Meanwhile, Charamba recently blasted South Africa for allowing the media to cover how its security forces were dealing with protests.

Zwnews