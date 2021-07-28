Zimbabwe Republic Police in Karoi have arrested Garande Langton (27) for a case of armed robbery which occurred in Rydings Farm, Karoi, on 27 July 2021.

According to police, the suspect together with his two accomplices who are still at large, offered a lift to three women in their Toyota Mark X vehicle on the pretext that they were going to Chirundu, at Gazebo bar.

Upon reaching 209km peg along Hre-Chirundu Rd the driver stopped the vehicle and the other suspects produced an unidentified firearm and a knife while demanding cash from the complainants.

The trio robbed the complainants of cash amounting to US$2 990, ZWL$800, cellphones and other valuables before dumping them in a bushy area in Magunje.

Zwnews