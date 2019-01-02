Zim Govt act after Delta Beverages rejects Bond Notes, EcoCash Transfers

Zimbabwe authorities have summoned Delta Beverages executives following their announcement that they will sell their products in United States dollars via a circular published on Tuesday, 2 January.

Sources say the minister of Industry and Commerce Mr Mhangaliso Ndlovu will meet the Delta officials this Friday after a directive from President Emmerson Mnangagwa who had to cut short his annual leave to solve the crisis in the healthcare sector.

From Friday this week, Delta Beverages will be selling all their products in US Dollars.

In a statement attributed to the beverages maker, Delta is quoted to have said that the new fiscal and monetary measures put in place by the government do not provide easy access to foreign currency by non-exporters and the company has received only limited foreign currency allocations from the banking channel which are insufficient to import raw materials required to produce soft drinks and beer.

The statement also stated that government issued Bone Notes are not legal currency.