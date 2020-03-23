The Nelson Chamisa-led main opposition MDC Alliance has saluted controversially dethroned Chief Felix Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni’s late mother Agnes Masuku describing her as Zimbabwe’s unsung heroine.

Masuku was 96 when she peacefully breathed her last Wednesday last week.

According to Chamisa’s deputy, Welshman Ncube who led a delegation of officials dispatched to pay last respects to the Ndiweni family in Ntabazinduna last Friday, Masuku also gave advice to the opposition.

Ncube also sensationally claimed that the late Masuku warned the MDC after its formation in 1999 that it was not going to be easy to remove the eventually deposed late Zimbabwean dictator Robert Mugabe.

“When we came here in 1999, we had just formed the MDC. Myself, Gibson Sibanda, Fletcher Dulini Ncube, Paul Themba Nyathi and Esaph Mdlongwa, we came here to seek advice on the challenges in our country, particularly on the political challenges we faced in this region,” he told the private-owned Newsday.

Ncube said at the time, they thought it was not going to take long to remove Mugabe from power.

Masuku has routinely been at loggerheads with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Government over the way his Government has stalled the installation of his prominent son. In a 2018 petition, she told Mnangagwa that ‘all the chiefs in Matabeleland North and South passed through my hands’.

Private Media