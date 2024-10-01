Image- YJC

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), has launched missile attacks on Israel, reports Iran Today.

IRGC is reported to have used hypersonic Fattah missiles to destroy radar of arrow anti-missile systems.

Apparently, Iran says the attack is over unless Israel responds as revenge adding that it acted in self defense.

However, Israel has vowed to respond at the opportune time.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement tonight in response to today’s attacks, saying, “Iran made a big mistake tonight – and it will pay for it.

