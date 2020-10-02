A quick-thinking 23-year old Bulawayo woman successfully thwarted the evil machinations of a man who had wanted to rape her in front of her children, after she is said to have violently grabbed and squeezed his testicles, state media reports say.

According to the reports, Godknows Ncube (20) of Nkomo Village under Chief Khumalo in Inyathi district had his intentions of sexually abusing a 23-year old woman halted after his balls were not only grabbed in a violent manner, but squeezed hard- rendering the would-be rapist’s intentions unachievable.

The accused, who is currently remanded in custody while awaiting trial, is said to have wanted to rape the woman in front of her son and 10-year old twin sisters.

It is reported that the complainant who was in the company of her son and twin sisters were fetching firewood in a bush near Hambakahle Farm in Bubi when they met the accused who was wielding an iron bar.

The respondent is said to have greeted them before walking past.

But, in a dramatic twist of events, the accused man is said to have suddenly made a U-turn after walking a few meters before striking the woman with the iron bar he was wielding, once on the head.

Subsequently, the woman fell down and Ncube is said to have responded by choking the apparently helpless woman while pressing her down.

He then tore her skin tight and underwear. After tearing the woman’s pant and skin tight, Ncube is alleged to have pulled down his pair of trousers and went on top of her while threatening to hurt her if she screamed for help.

When he violently persisted to force himself on the woman, the latter continued to resist and struggled against him before eventually pouncing on his weak point. From her position, she grabbed his balls and squeezed as hard as she could.

In the ensuing struggle and after crushing his balls, the woman pushed away the powerless Ncube before she stood up and ran away.

After a few minutes, the alleged rapist followed the woman who was now running away and struck her again on the head and left leg with an iron bar before making good his escape. As a result of the attack, the woman suffered deep cuts on the head and her left leg and was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for treatment.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations later led to Ncube’s arrest and his subsequent appearance in court facing a charge of attempted rape. He is in remand prison awaiting his trial.

