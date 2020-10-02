Member of Parliament for Redcliff Constituency, Lloyd Dzikamai Mukapiko was Friday evening involved in a road accident which occured at the Redcliff Turnoff along the Harare-Bulawayo highway.

The MDC Alliance legislator told a Zwnews journalist who arrived at the scene just after the accident had occured that the driver of a haulage truck which had no number plates tried to overtake the Toyota Hilux double cab he was driving and he ended up smashing on a Honda Fit vehicle ahead of him.

In a bid to avoid the catastrophe of crashing onto the haulage truck, Mukapiko’s vehicle ended up hitting a red Honda Fit jalopy no caasualties were recorded in the accident.

Although efforts to get hold of police authorities in the Midlands province failed to bear any fruit by the time of publishing, an expresly distraught Mukapiko told this reporter that he was in a ‘state of confusion’, while adding that he could not rule out foul play.

“I am still confused my brother, and it was by God’s grace that no-one was injured,” he told Zwnews in a sideline interview at the scene of the accident.

“And, although I do not want to shoulder blame on anyone, I believe it is too early to rule out foul play in this accident,” said Mukapiko, who was still in a state of shock.

The Redcliff MP was traveling from Harare where he’d gone on parliamentary business and was on his way home.

Mukapiko, a former undertaker with Redcliff Municipality, rose to prominence after producing a shocker in the 2018 harmonised elections which saw him out-balloting veteran Zanu PF politician and Local Government minister July Moyo, who was largely expected to retain the urban seat for the ruling Zanu PF.

more details to follow…

