The proposed tollgate fees have been reduced by half, the Zimbabwe Economic Review reports.

Finance, Economic Planning and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube recently more than doubled road toll fees starting from January 1 next year.

The proposed new toll fees were contained in the nearly $60 trillion 2024 National Budget which Prof Ncube presented in Parliament.

“I propose to review upwards, the Strategic Reserve Levy by US$0.03 and US$0.05 per litre of diesel and petrol, respectively, with effect from 1 January 2024. Toll Fees are currently pegged between US$2 and US$10, depending on the type of vehicle,” he said.

“I, therefore, propose an upward review of toll fees on premium roads, that is, Harare-Beitbridge and Plumtree-Mutare and other roads, with effect from 1 January 2024. Revenue derived from the increased fees will be remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund.”

Apparently, the reduction in tollgate fees takes place as the National Budget for 2024 is being debated in parliament before it gets adopted or rejected.

Zwnews