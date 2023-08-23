NetBlocks has confirmed the downgrading of the internet ahead of tomorrow’s national election.

In a post on X on Tuesday evening, NetBlocks said the throttling of internet services in Zimbabwe impacts online platforms on NetOne, Econet, TelOne and Liquid, potentially affecting citizens’ ability to stay informed. It said:

Confirmed: Metrics indicate that internet service has been degraded in #Zimbabwe on the eve of elections; the incident impacts online platforms on NetOne, Econet, TelOne and Liquid, potentially affecting citizens’ ability to stay informed.

In January 2019, Zimbabwe imposed a “total internet shutdown” during nationwide protests that were triggered by a dramatic fuel price increase.

Access to the internet and popular social media apps like Facebook, X and WhatsApp were blocked.

Hundreds of Zimbabweans were arrested during the protests and the United Nations called for an end to the brutal security crackdown and the internet blackout.

