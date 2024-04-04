Imposing new currency on people not a solution, get fundamentals right- ‘Sikhala’ tells ED

As the country awaits the introduction of a new currency (Structured Currency) tomorrow, the Job Sikhala led The National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) says the authorities could be barking at the wrong tree.

The (party) says it is unacceptable and draconian that a whole new currency can be imposed upon a sovereign people without their input, without notice, without debate and without their approval.

“Whilst the culture of consultation may not be accepted as an instrument for collective governance under the Mnangagwa ZANU-PF administration, our view is that the citizens should be accorded every opportunity to discuss important national matters especially through Parliament.

“Having found no premise open for constructive engagement over the rumoured proposed currency it is in the spirit of defending our country from more and more unconscionable currency experiments that we make the following observations,” the party said in a statement.

NDWG said the ZANU-PF government is misguided in believing that by changing a currency or its name, or by adding or subtracting zeroes, the underlying issues affecting the economy will be resolved.

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC WORKING GROUP (NDWG)*

4 April 2024

Press Statement

PROPOSED STRUCTURED FINANCIAL CURRENCY REFORM IN ZIMBABWE

The National Democratic Working Group (NDWG) is a national movement whose agenda is to demand the restoration of the dignity, respect and well-being of our great nation and its peoples.

NDWG demands that Zimbabwe must be governed by a legitimate, accountable and democratically elected leadership and that all its systems of government must be transparent and designed to promote as well as protect the well being of each and every citizen.

We therefore make this statement reacting to a shocking possibility that the present regime may yet again make a sinister miscalculation and waste another opportunity to deal with the fundamental issues that must be addressed to get our economy in shape.

These fundamentals include creating fertile ground for foreign investment, savings, production, and a return to the global economy where the country can access loans, grants, debt cancellation, etc.

The fundamentals also include a return to legitimate government ushered through free and fair elections, respect for human rights, protection of property rights, inclusive non racialised and non politicised access to opportunities.

These fundamentals also include taking a genuine stand against corruption, against protection of criminals, against rewarding of criminals, and against turning a blind eye to racketeering.

For as long as our country is perceived as being engulfed in criminality with the Head of State being under sanctions, such as the Magnitsky sanctions, allegedly for smuggling precious minerals out of the country and for corruption, our economy will continue to struggle.

NDWG demands that issues such as the introduction of new currency that have such a significant impact on commerce, trade and industry as well as a direct consequence on the general mass must come through a well defined, well funded and structured consultative process.

It is unacceptable and draconian that a whole new currency can be imposed upon a sovereign people without their input, without notice, without debate and without their approval.

Whilst the culture of consultation may not be accepted as an instrument for collective governance under the Mnangagwa Zanupf administration, our view is that the citizens should be accorded every opportunity to discuss important national matters especially through Parliament.

Having found no premise open for constructive engagement over the rumoured proposed currency it is in the spirit of defending our country from more and more unconscionable currency experiments that we make the following observations:

1) Zanupf government believes that by changing a currency or its name, or by adding or subtracting zeroes, the underlying issues affecting the economy will be resolved. This belief is misplaced.

From the days of bearer cheques to this day we must now come to a realisation that we must first attend to issues to do with production, savings, supply and demand, imports and exports to ensure that our economy returns to normal;

2) Zanupf government believes that issues of human rights, electoral democracy and legitimacy should have no bearing on the economic ties and relationships between countries and investment in the country.

The NDWG demands that Zimbabwe should, without further delay return to the path of democratic legitimacy where its leadership is an expression of a genuine freely given mandate to govern.

Having recently emerged from a flawed electoral process that was criticized by citizens, local, regional and international observers as being unfree and unfair, the economic consequences cannot be undone by simply creating a new financial currency.

Dr. Wurayayi Zembe

HEAD POLITICAL AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT