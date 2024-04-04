NSSA Boss Brian Murewa Apprehended for Fraud by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission | Zw News Zimbabwe

NSSA Boss Brian Murewa Apprehended for Fraud by Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has made a significant breakthrough by apprehending Brian Murewa, the former director responsible for investments and properties at the National Social Security Authority (NSSA). Murewa, accused of involvement in fraudulent activities, had been evading arrest for over a year before being captured during a raid at his residence in Borrowdale, Harare.

Charges stemming from Murewa’s tenure at NSSA, directly linked to fraudulent activities, have been brought against him by ZACC officials. The details of these allegations are set to be revealed during his upcoming court appearance, scheduled for today.

Murewa is specifically accused of distorting facts concerning NSSA’s acquisition of a guest house in Kariba. While claiming its price as US$240,000, records show the actual purchase amount was US$215,000. Allegations suggest Murewa pocketed the $25,000 difference for personal gain.

The arrest of Murewa underscores the resolute commitment of law enforcement agencies to hold individuals accountable for corruption and malpractice.

