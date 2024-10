Cement sales at PPC Zimbabwe one of the country’s biggest cement producers fell 10.9% in the 4 months to July, the impact of imports and price hikes.

Says PPC: “Imports continue to increase contributing to the reduced volumes of PPC Zimbabwe.”

Zimbabweans have been importing cement from Zambia at better prices.

At one point, the Government of Zimbabwe had to ban the importation of cement.

Apparently, sales have been driven by a boom in infrastructure and housing development projects.

Zwnews