METRO Cash and Carry has expanded its footprint in Zimbabwe with the launch of its first branch in Bulawayo, marking the sixth location nationwide.

Speaking to Southern Eye recently, Metro Cash and Carry sales and marketing head Carl Kusada said more branches would be opened across the country.

“We are here in Bulawayo at Number 20 Khami Road where we are opening our additional branch.

“We have five branches in Chitungwiza, Kadoma, Kwekwe and Chinhoyi. Now we have added one more in Bulawayo,” Kusada said.

“We felt we needed a presence in Bulawayo in order to give the convenience that we are giving the other places. Today (yesterday) is actually our first day of trading and going forward we will be here.”

Kusada said they had many products in store which included groceries and stockfeeds, indicating that they were running promotions that would stretch up to October 27.

“Someone is going to walk away with a 210 litres deep freezer for being the person who bought a lot of stuff in this branch and that promotion will continue to October 27 where they will give away a fridge every week for the person who buys the most,” he said.

“We are saying buy stockfeeds and get a 5% discount. We also have some shopping vouchers that are from US$100 to US$800 and a trolley dash for products worth US$200.

“In Bulawayo we have partnered Oceans, URL, National Foods, Delta, Pro Bottlers and Ingwebu as our suppliers, just to mention a few.”

Kusada said they hoped to bring low prices to alleviate the financial problems people are going through.

He indicated that they have come to a point where they allow everyone to enjoy.

Newsday