Tobacco farmer registrations jump 36% for the 2024/25 season, with 80,880 growers signed up, figures by the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) have shown.

Apparently, TIMB urges early registration to avoid penalties & ensure smooth processing.

Record seed sales also signal a potential record harvest ahead.

Tobacco is one of the country’s key foreign currency earners.

According to TIMB, Zimbabwe exported 233 896 182 kilogrammes of the golden leaf valued at US$1,224 billion as of December 15, 2023.

The average price for the shipments was US5,23 per kg compared to US$4,96 a kg during the same period in 2022.

Zimbabwe’s tobacco export market: China with a share of 48% (578 million US$) Belgium with a share of 11.6% (138 million US$) South Africa with a share of 6.75% (80 million US$).

