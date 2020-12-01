Impala Car Rental, a car hire company whose vehicle was used in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa by suspected CIO-Ferret operatives has threatened litigation over claims the rental company is owned by the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

In a letter to The News Hawks, the company’s lawyers say Impala Car Rental is a family business whose directors are Matirasa Francisca Dondo and Clara Dondo and not the dreaded CIOs.

The lawyers wrote:

We are advised by our client of a fictitious story written by Owen Garare Bridget Mananavire who operate under News Hawks.

Their story’s net effect was that the company in question is owned by the State security service Central intelligence Organisation (CIO)

… it’s clear that your story is actuated by malice and evil intention, the allegations in your story are not only defamatory but also frivolous and vexatious.

We do hereby demand that you kindly retract your story in its entirety, using the same mode of platform and giving it the same due weight as it was published, find hereto attached the CR14 of the company.

It is also of great concern that you used a Drone to take pictures and videos at our client’s premises without their consent.

We give you 48 hours to retract your story, the failure we will approach the courts for recourse and you will bear the costs of litigation.