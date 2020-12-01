Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna has removed Delish Nguwaya from remand.

Nguwaya was facing fraud charges.

In his ruling Nduna said: “The accused has been remanded 10 times without trial and today State has sought another postponement.”

He ruled that it was now six months since the accused was placed on remand, but the State was failing to kick start trial despite the accused demanding it.

The State alleged that the case involved extra territorial investigations and as for now nothing has been done.

“The State had cited the Covid 19 pandemic as a restriction for them to conduct extra territorial investigations,’’ said Nduna.

He further said on the initial remand the State had submitted that it would have completed its investigations by 28 July.

He said it seems the State has no idea why it needs further remand for.

Nduna ordered the State to proceed by way of summons.

Meanwhile, Nguwaya is the Drax International representative who is reportedly connected to the First Family.

Nguwaya, is at the centre of a Covid19 medical scandal, which claimed the scalp of former minister of health Obadiah Moyo.

Apparently, Nguwaya’s scandal also which sucked in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s family, the two reportedly boast good relations.

