Harare City Council’s director of human capital, Cainos Chingombe, has been arrested.

Available details are that he has been arrested in connection with criminal abuse of office and corruption allegations.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police have since confirmed the development.

“The ZRP Special investigations team and SACU have arrested Harare City Council’s Dr Cainos Chingombe in connection with criminal abuse of office and fraud allegations at Harare City Council.

“He is expected to appear in court soon,” said the police in a statement.

-Zwnews

