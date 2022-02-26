Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa this Saturday afternoon attended the memorial service for the late Kwekwe deputy mayor Shadreck Tobaiwa and implored on voters to rally behind his daughter, Judith, who is the party’s candidate in the forthcoming by-elections set for March 26.

The firebrand opposition leader who immediately headed for Gokwe after the service also encouraged Kwekwe residents to register to vote enmasse in the pursuit of ensuring a resounding victory for Judith Tobaiwa, who is the first female parliamentary candidate for Kwekwe Central Constituency since Zimbabwe’s attainment of Independence in 1980.

The late Tobaiwa (pictured below), who also served as Kwekwe Mayor between 2008-2013, passed away on July 21 last year.

Addressing scores of party supporters who thronged the Tobaiwa residence for the Memorial Service this Saturday, Chamisa promised the people that his Government will bring smiles on their faces, if voted into power.

“We are going to have a great Zimbabwe that is coming soon”, he said.

The 43-year old opposition leader was accompanied by various CCC leaders who included his deputy Lynnette Karenyi-Kore, Happymore Chidziva who is the party’s Secretary for Rural Mobilization, former Beitbridge Mayor and CCC deputy organizing secretary Morgan Ncube, amongst various other national and provincial leaders.

In her address on the same occasion, Judith Tobaiwa said she was not going to betray the people’s votes and pledged to represent Kwekwe well in the House of Assembly.

“I want to thank the people of Zimbabwe, and Kwekwe in particular for honoring my father’s legacy today. I also want to pay tribute to the overwhelming support shown by all of you today,” she said.

Added the youthful aspiring MP:

“Surely Kwekwe has a bright future under the coalition of the Citizens led by the visionary and champion for change, President Advocate Nelson Chamisa and I promise that I am not going to betray your trust and your Vote. Ours is no longer an issue of whether you are going to vote for us but rather an issue of what we will do with your vote which you have already given to me and my Councilors”.

She described the 26th of March as ‘the day to confirm the reality in the hearts and minds of the Citizens of Kwekwe.’

Tobaiwa is the frontrunner in an electoral contest that includes Zanu PF’s John Mapurazi, MDC Alliance’s Mbekezela Ndlovu and United Zimbabwe Alliance’s Tafadzwa Lenin Dzingire.

Zwnews