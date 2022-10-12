Controversial cleric, businessman and socialite Passion Java is sorely missing Genius ‘Ginimbi’ Kadungure!!

In his remarks on what could have been Ginimbi’s 38th birthday on Monday, Java admitted that the impact which Kadungure had can still be felt, even posthumously.

Two years after his death, Ginimbi’s perceived lifetime foe, Passion Java sees no reason why he should brag about his Bugatti on social media.

Java says he now has petty fights with useless people!!

“Ginimbi, you shall always be missed, wauri kumberi and ka diss kedu kainakidza now ndakungorwa nevanhu vasina basa, kana Bugatti hapachina need yekuibuditsa, unorema even usipo.. Happy Birthday to you!,” Java wrote on social media.

Ginimbi perished in a tragic road accident which also killed fitness trainer Michelle ‘Moana’ Amuli, and his two friends Limumba Karim from Malawi and a Mozambican, who was only identified as Elisha.

Zwnews