Cabinet considered and approved the Bill for the establishment of the Companies and Intellectual Property Office of Zimbabwe (CIPZ).

The CIPZ will be responsible for registration and administration of proprietary rights related to Companies other business entities and Intellectual property in Zimbabwe.

The enactment of the legislation will ammendment several acts establishing the CIPZ.

Meanwhile, the government says the available grain in the country will last for 11.3 months.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing yesterday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said a total of 6 502MT of maize were delivered to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) during the first week of October 2022.

She said GMB grain stocks as at 9 October stood at 557 476MT comprising 482 078MT of maize and 75 398MT of traditional grains.

Mutsvangwa pointed out that social welfare consumption is now budgeted at 24 295MT per month, while total consumption per month is forecastat 49 294MT.

Zwnews