Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently received a specialised helicopter and an ambulance from Russia, authoritative sources have revealed.

According to private media reports, the helicopter was received by state security agents at Manyame Airbase in Harare under strict orders that the event should not be made public.

The latest development comes as Harare has leaned to Moscow at a time when the Eurasian country has faced isolation for its invasion of Ukraine.

Whilst giving credence to reports that the Zimbabwe Government has taken delivery of the specialised chopper and ambulance, a source close to procurement and delivery details of the deal said:

“We can confirm that President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa received a specialised medical helicopter and an ambulance. It was donated to him by Russia,” per NewsDay.

On the other hand, a Russian website last week confirmed the deal saying the rescue services of Zimbabwe received an Ansat ambulance helicopter and an ambulance. The state-run Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported that the chopper and ambulance were handed over by a Russian delegation which recently visited the landlocked southern African nation.

The visit to Zimbabwe, according to the report, was timed to coincide with Mnangagwa’s 80th birthday celebrations.

“Alexander Kozlov, head of the Russian Department of Natural Resources and Ecology, delivered congratulations from Russian President Vladimir Putin and Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko to Mnangagwa. “In turn, the President of Zimbabwe sincerely thanked the Russian authorities. He called the new equipment a real treasure, hoping that it will make medical services in the country much more accessible, they will be provided much faster and better,” partly reads the report.

Government spokesperson, Ndavaningi ‘Nick’ Mangwana, who had earlier tweeted that, ‘a case for a new, safe and dynamic Presidential helicopter has been made’, professed ignorance about the matter, saying:

“I do not have information on that issue”

Zwnews