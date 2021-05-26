Zimbabwean born billionaire, Strive Masiyiwa, has refuted claims that he is a British citizen. The Econet tycoon is proudly Zimbabwean.

Responding to someone who congratulated him for being named first British black billionaire, Masiyiwa said, “I’m not British, I’m Zimbabwean.”

Thank you, Joseph. Just one correction; I’m not British, I’m Zimbabwean. The article simply said the first black billionaire to live in Britain. There are many billionaires on the list who are residents of the UK, but not British citizens. To suggest that I’m British simply because on the list of a UK newspaper is the same as I’m an American since I have long appeared on the list of Forbes Magazine.

According to a Daily Mail report, Masiyiwa who is based in London, is the only black billionaire in the Sunday Times Rich List with a net worth of £1.087 billion, earning him the title of Britain’s first black billionaire.

The 60-year-old telecom tycoon is a renowned philanthropist and businessman. He currently sits on the board of Netflix and Unilever.

Masiyiwa is actively working as an African Union special envoy on COVID-19, saddled with the responsibility of providing Africa with vaccines.

Recently, the father of six secured 400 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for Africa.