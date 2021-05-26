The World Bank Africa and the Government of Zimbabwe will launch the Digital Economy Country (DE4ZIM) diagnostic report at a virtual function tomorrow.

The function will be co-hosted by Secretary to the Office of President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda and WB Country Manager, Mukami Kariuki.

This is part of the Digital Economy for Africa (DE4A) initiative by the World Bank.

The Digital Economy Initiative for Africa (DE4A) aims to ensure that every individual, business, and government in Africa will be digitally enabled by 2030 in support of the African Union “Digital Transformation Strategy for Africa.”

The DE4A initiative recognizes that the digital economy can help accelerating the achievement of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the World Bank Group’s twin goals.

The government says it continues to put measures to achieve a digital economy by creating an enabling environment for the growth of the telecommunications sector in line with its National Development Strategy (NDS1).

A total of $ 8 billion is expected to be invested in the sector later this year, primarily targeting fiber optic network deployments, digital television services and public access to online public services.

-Zwnews