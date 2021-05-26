ZIMBABWE Warriors Captain Knowledge Musona could be on the move during the European summer transfer window with a number of clubs including Kaizer Chiefs reported to be interested in his services.

Musona, who has a year remaining on his contract with Belgian Pro League side Anderlecht, is returning to his parent club at the end of his loan spell at KAS Eupen.

Musona is among the 13 players who are returning to the Belgian giants and with the club in financial crisis they will be looking to release most of them and also try to fund a move for Lukas Nmecha who was on loan from Manchester City.

With speculation rife that the Warriors talisman would be allowed to move, Kaizer Chiefs is touted as a possible destination with the South African side well known for being interested in resigning Musona.

Mamelodi Sundowns are also reported to be on the lookout for the Warriors Captain.

Meanwhile, Warriors defender Teenage Hadebe who had a great season at Yeni Malatyaspor is believed to be on the lookout for a possible move away from the Turkish club.

Reports from Turkey indicate that Major League Side, Houston Dynamo has already sounded out the club over a possible move for the centre back who can also play left back or defensive midfield.

Elsewhere, striker David Moyo has indicated that he will be staying with Hamilton after the Scottish Club was relegated from the top-flight league.

Defender Alic Mudimu who did not have a good debut season at Ankaraspor is certain about his future after the club was relegated to the third tier of Turkish football.

England-based, Admiral Muskwe has returned to Leicester City after spending the last five months playing for Wycombe Wanderers in the English Championship.

Muskwe made 17 appearances and scored three goals albeit in vain as Wanderers was relegated.

