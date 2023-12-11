Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says he is going through refinement in a blast furnace adding that it is however making him stronger.

He says he is feeling charged:

“Being refined in the furnace of affliction… I’m feeling so charged and fired up.. His grace is sufficient. Have a blessed week.”

Apparently, Chamisa is under siege with members of his party being recalled from parliament and councils.

His party has since lost parliamentary seats after alleged ZANU PF led recalls.

