Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume has been freed as he mounted a strong challenge to his conviction.

The Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) whose advocates represented him has confirmed the development saying:

“We have ended the unjust imprisonment of opposition leader Jacob Ngarivhume.”

On 28 April 2023 Ngarivhume was convicted by Harare Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka for incitement of public violence as defined in section 187(1)(b) of the Criminal Code & sentenced to serve an effective 3 years in prison.

He challenged the conviction has been acquitted on appeal by High Court judges Pisirayi Kwenda and Fatima Maxwell.

He was serving an effective 3-year jail sentence for inciting violence on Twitter. Judges say no evidence produced to prove he owned account.

In other news, ZLHR says they have rescued 22 year-old Blessing Mhembere, who had been in prison for more than 2 weeks after he was arrested & charged with subverting constitutional govt after he allegedly advocated for the overthrowing of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government.

