Sports and Recreation Commission chairman Gerald Mlotshwa yesterday took a swipe at the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee leadership for not showing up for the official commissioning of the state of the art The Heart Stadium held in the capital.

Mlotshwa is President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s son-in-law having married Farai Mnangagwa.

He said: “Your Excellency, I note that the ZIFA Normalisation Committee, notwithstanding specific invitations from the host and SRC, is not here representing football.

“That, your Excellency, is an anomaly we will attend to. Efforts of this nature should be supported by all so that we move in one direction.”

Prophetic Healing Deliverance leader, Walter Magaya built the 5,000-seater using his resources and he has offered the Warriors the facility since they don’t have a home ground for international matches.

