After securing the corrupt and stinking US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) tender during the last general elections, local tycoon Wicknell Chivayo says he is now 10 or 20 times richer.

This is recorded in a revealing audio where he spills the beans while ranting at his business partners Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe who are now up in arms against him for running away with the loot.

Chivayo is awash with cash – easy money – and has been spending it with reckless abandon on luxury cars for himself, over 100 vehicles valued US$3 million on dodgy donations, mansions and cash gifts.

Just recently, he bought a R3.5 million Mercedes-Maybach S-Class regarded as the ultimate luxury limousine and a watch for R2.2 million in South Africa.

However, he is now fighting with his business partners, Mpofu and Chimombe, over the loot.

Chivayo says they should stop disturbing him while he is busy eating his money as there are more payments, tenders and cash coming.

The flamboyant buccaneering tenderpreneur says he has captured President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the system, giving him access to anything that he wants from them.

