All unregistered traders of furniture, bricks, sand, quarry stones and car sales businesses operating along road servitudes are being up to the 7th of June 2021 to vacate, remove or all their property and destroy all structures.

The Provincial Development Directorate for the government in the Harare Metropolitan Province says it has noted with concern the rising number of informal traders along road servitudes, adding that it will not tolerate this anymore.

In a press statement just released, the Provincial Development Directorate added that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission will soon be roped in to investigate council officials who issued irregular authorisation for car sales and businesses to trade on road servitudes.

-Zwnews