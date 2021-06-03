Six new Supreme Court judges, have been sworn-in by Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza, all of them are former High Court judges.

These judges will hear an appeal by embattled Chief Justice Luke Malaba to remain in office.

Malaba was forced by the High Court to vacate the position of a judge and Chief Justice upon reaching retirement age of 70.

Meanwhile, among the appointments, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted Judge President George Chiweshe, who was recently criticised by Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi as he questioned his selection of judges who later forced Malaba into retirement.

The promotion of Justice Chiweshe has been viewed by many as Mnangagwa’s ploy to control the High Court, as he would now pick those he may toss around to serve in this court which confining the critical ones up the ladder.

Below is the list of the just sworn-in SP judges:

1-Justice George Chiweshe,

2-Justice Chitakunye,

3-Justice Kudya,

4-Justice Chatukuta,

5-Justice Musakwa and

6-Justice Mwaera

-Zwnews